The crowdfunding system is broken, but there is little incentive to fix it

The idea behind crowdfunding has always been to support small investors and creators of interesting, innovative products. However, the rise in paid advertising and investor-backed campaigns has completely shifted this dynamic. As a result, the projects that get noticed are rarely the ones with the most unique concepts - they’re the ones who can afford to throw money at ad campaigns to get noticed.

To get back to the roots of crowdfunding, we must shine a spotlight on projects that show potential - regardless of how much or how little funding they have already received.